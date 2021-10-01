IPL 2021: [Watch] RCB members compete in pool volleyball as part of ‘Clashathon’

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) contingent recently took part in a game of pool volleyball as part of the franchise’s ‘Clashathon’ event.

On Friday, RCB shared a video of the contingent’s team bonding session, in which members are seen taking part in a game of pool volleyball.

RCB shared the video on their social media handles with the caption:

“Team RCB, that includes the cricketers, support staff, interns and the management, is divided into 8 teams for the Clashathon event that began with pool volleyball.”

All big names of RCB including AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal, are seen enjoying themselves in the clip. The anchor in the video is heard stating about the event:

“In RCB, the spirit of competition is taken very seriously, be in on the field or off the field. Clashathon is an intra-RCB competition where we have divided our entire group into eight teams and each team has seven members. There are four events and the team that wins all of these events and secures the most number of points wins themselves a grand hamper.”

RCB are currently in third position in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 points table, having won seven of their 11 matches. In their previous encounter, they thumped Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets.

RCB eased past RR in their previous IPL 2021 encounter

RCB put up a commanding show to get the better of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous IPL 2021 match in Dubai on September 29. Bowling first, they restricted the RR to 149 for 9 as Chahal (2/18), Harshal Patel (3/34) and Shahbaz Ahmed (2/10) put up impressive bowling displays.

RCB then chased down the target with ease as Glenn Maxwell remained unbeaten on 50 while Srikar Bharat contributed 44.

Reacting to the win, RCB skipper Kohli commented:

“We've got the rewards because we've been fearless and confident in the moments that the game can go either way. Couple of important things are clicking: middle-overs bowling is one. If you take wickets you can change the game. And batting also, we've got a few good opening starts.”

RCB’s next match will be against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Sharjah on Sunday, October 3.

