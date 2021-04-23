IPL 2021: [Watch] RCB players cheer as Devdutt Padikkal receives changing room Man of the Match

Devdutt Padikkal was presented with the dressing room Man of the Match by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Director of Cricket Mike Hesson after the team's impressive win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR). RCB have a tradition this IPL season where Hesson picks his own Man of the Match on the team bus.

Devdutt Padikkal scored his maiden IPL hundred against the Rajasthan Royals, becoming the third-youngest player ever to score a century in the cash-rich league.

In the clip, the RCB team is seen cheering on the batsman for his achievement.

Bold Diaries: Devdutt Padikkal is our @myntra Stylish Player of #RCBvRR for becoming the youngest Indian player to score a hundred while chasing in the IPL.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/TkUHgAUsyU — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 23, 2021

Devdutt Padikkal was in blistering form, scoring an unbeaten 101 off 52 balls and helping his side win the game at a canter while chasing 178. Virat Kohli remained unbeaten at the other end on 72.

Padikkal won the Emerging Player Award in IPL 2020 after scoring 473 runs in 15 games at an average of 31.5, including five half-centuries.

One criticism the 20-year-old faced last season was that he wasn't able to kick on after getting a good start. But the opener showed against the Royals yesterday that he is hungry to score big runs this season.

"Won’t be surprised if Devdutt Padikkal plays for India"- Sunil Gavaskar

The knock of 101 also impressed Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar, who was on broadcasting duty with Star Sports. Gavaskar opines that the Karnataka batsman will soon make a breakthrough in the Indian national team.

"Won’t be surprised if he (Devdutt Padikkal) plays for India in any of the formats because he has got the class and the ability to do that. He is a heavy scorer in first-class cricket and Ranji Trophy as well gets big hundreds. In 50-overs cricket, he gets lots of runs and hundreds. Here, in the T20 domestic tournaments, he got lots of runs. So, I won’t be surprised if he is there sooner rather than later," Gavaskar said.

RCB have had a rollicking start to their IPL 2021 campaign, winning four games out of four and are firm favorites to claim one of the play-off spots. Virat Kohli's men will square off with an in-form Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 25.

Man of the Match : RCB vs RR - @devdpd07



Devdutt talks about coming back from COVID, his match-winning century, and much more as he receives a deserved Man of the match award.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #RCBvKKR #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/ExGM0Ctg6S — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 23, 2021