IPL 2021: Watch RCB players sweat it out in Mumbai ahead of RR game

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have shifted base to Mumbai from Chennai for their upcoming clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). In a clip shared by RCB on Twitter, the players were seen sweating it out at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of their side's crucial encounter against the Royals.

RCB all-rounder Washington Sundar highlighted in the video that dew can affect bowlers and it will be a challenge with both bat and ball to adjust in new conditions.

Here is the video:

Bold Diaries: RCB’s practice session at the Wankhede



Back to the grind! The Royal Challengers trained hard for the upcoming match on 22nd April, against Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/1X2AxOA9n7 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 21, 2021

RCB's director of cricket, Mike Hesson, talked about the subtle changes his side will have to make in Mumbai.

He said:

"It's very different(pitches from Chennai to Mumbai). It is going to take a significant mental shift. Also the value of tonight and tomorrow as well, (training session) the value of technical shift in terms of your lengths, obviously where its gonna hit your bat and the pace at which its (ball) going to arrive at. Just some subtle changes but certainly some shifts required."

RCB are currently the only unbeaten team in the competition and will be eager to continue their winning juggernaut when they lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, April 22.

With three wins out of three, RCB have emerged as early favorites for one of the playoffs spots. On the other hand, RR have won one and lost two matches this season.

RCB vs RR head-to-head record

Virat Kohli. (Pic credits: BCCI)

There is not much to differentiate between the two teams in terms of their head-to-head record. Both sides have won 10 games against each other in the IPL. 3 matches have ended in no-results.

RCB were the dominant force last season, winning both their encounters against the Royals, who finished bottom of the points table.

RR will have to be wary of Virat Kohli as the RCB skipper averages a whopping 73.40 in 9 games at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL. Kohli, though, averages 26.78 against the Royals in his IPL career while his strike rate reads a disappointing 112.35.