IPL 2021: [Watch] RCB share video of Virat Kohli’s intense net practice sessions

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have shared a video of their captain Virat Kohli’s net practice sessions during IPL 2021. The tournament had to be indefinitely suspended earlier this month after multiple cases of COVID-19 breached the teams' bio-bubbles.

On Friday, RCB took to their official YouTube channel to upload a video of Virat Kohli’s practice sessions during IPL 2021. In the clip, the RCB skipper is looking extremely focused while preparing for greater challenges ahead.

Virat Kohli had a mixed run as a batsman in IPL 2021. He played seven matches, scoring 198 runs at a strike rate of 121.47 before the tournament was suspended. Kohli’s best of 72* came in RCB's 10-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals.

During the match against RR, Virat Kohli also became the first batsman in the history of the IPL to breach the 6000-run mark. He presently has 6076 runs from 199 matches at a strike rate of 130.41. The RCB skipper has five hundreds and 40 fifties to his name in the T20 league.

As a team, RCB enjoyed a good run in the first half of IPL 2021. They won five of their seven matches and were third in the points table when the tournament had to be halted. The BCCI are looking at a September window for resumption of the T20 league, but no official word is out on it yet.

Virat Kohli donated ₹6.77 lakh for treatment of former India cricketer's mother

Anushka and I have started a campaign on @ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief, and we would be grateful for your support.



Let’s all come together and help those around us in need of our support.



I urge you all to join our movement.



Link in Bio! 🙏#InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/RjpbOP2i4G — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 7, 2021

Virat Kohli recently won praise after it was learnt that he had donated ₹6.77 lakh for the treatment of former India cricketer KS Sravanthi Naidu’s mother, who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma have been actively involved in raising funds for COVID-19 relief in India through an initiative they announced earlier this month. The couple themselves donated ₹2 crore for the cause.

On May 14, Kohli informed through his Twitter account that an amount of over ₹11 crore had been accumulated through the fund-raising initiative. The Indian captain and Anushka thanked everyone for their generous contributions through a video on social media.

As Team India’s leader, Virat Kohli’s next assignment will be the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in England followed by a five-match Test series versus Joe Root's men.