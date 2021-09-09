IPL 2021: [Watch] RCB step out on the field for fielding drills and net session 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to the field to begin their training ahead the second leg of the 2021 IPL in the UAE. Earlier, after completing the mandatory quarantine period, the team had stepped out on the field for a football session, followed by a gym session.

The focus was on fielding drills in the morning session. Coach Mike Hesson organized a warm-up drill with players involving short, sharp catches and ground fielding. Batting and spin bowling coach Sridharan Sriram then foresaw a session for grounded shots and throws.

Batting consultant Sanjay Bangar explained that direct hits were one of the prime focuses for the day. He added that the initial sessions were all about the players getting back into rhythm.

Bangar told the RCB official website:

"Direct hitting was one aspect we looked at and that is where we gave a lot of focus on whether the players are getting into good position because everything starts with a good base. Whether their throwing technique was right or not and one critical factor is the length of the throw.

"High catching was not possible today because of the light but that is something we will look to do a lot when we get the opportunity to practice at the ICC facility. First two sessions are always about getting back into groove. It will be a gradual buildup."

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will resume their 2021 IPL campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on September 20.

Navdeep Saini bowls for the first time after recovering from injury

One of the notable takeaways from the net session was the return of Navdeep Saini. The fast-bowler suffered a shoulder injury while fielding during the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka in July.

He spoke about the work he did during the quarantine period to get back to full fitness and feels he will slowly get back to rhythm as the days progress.

He said:

"After many days, this was the first session. So, the aim was to remain in rhythm and try to put not too much effort and increase the workload slowly.

"Was excited for joining the RCB family once again. Worked on improving myself and rehabilitation in the 14 day quarantine. Practice went good, all the bowlers in the camp were excited."

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are currently placed third in the 2021 IPL points table behind Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

