IPL 2021: [Watch] - Ripal Patel celebrates DC's victory over CSK by imitating Cristiano Ronaldo

Delhi Capitals (DC) cricketers were all smiles as they secured a top-two finish, beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by three wickets in Dubai on Monday.

Shikhar Dhawan provided the much-needed impetus at the start in pursuit of a target of 137 runs. Although CSK came back into the game with a couple of wickets on the trot, Shimron Hetmyer ensured DC sailed past the target with two balls to spare.

The DC cricketers were seemingly happy after completing a double against the three-time champions in IPL 2021. Debutant Ripal Patel was seen imitating ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark celebration in the dressing room.

Marcus Stoinis and Kagiso Rabada were also seen sharing a laugh in the dressing room while Axar Patel pulled veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma's leg.

Delhi Capitals are now one step closer to their maiden IPL title as they sit at the top of the points table with 20 points from 13 games

"We made the run chase tough for us" - DC captain Rishabh Pant

DC were well ahead in the run chase with only 38 required from the final five overs.

However, the Super Kings crawled back into the game with back-to-back wickets. But Shimron Hetmyer (28*) held his nerve to take the Capitals home.

Speaking at the end of the match, DC captain Rishabh Pant conceded that it was a tough-fought win for his side.

"Not a birthday present, was a tough match, we made it tough for ourselves. In the end, if we win everything is fine," Rishabh Pant said.

DC will play the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last league game on Friday in Dubai.

