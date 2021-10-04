IPL 2021: [Watch] Rohit Sharma pulls off a hilarious prank on his wife

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has pulled off a hilarious prank on his wife. The opening batsman is currently in Abu Dhabi with his family. In between matches, Rohit Sharma seemed to have taken some time off in between to have some fun with his family and rejuvenate himself.

Rohit also gave fans a glimpse of the fun times off the field by sharing a video on his official Instagram account. In the video, we can see Rohit Sharma and his wife involved in a fun prank. He captioned the post:

🎁🍬😱

You can watch the video below:

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians' side are still alive in the tournament, but their fate is not in their hands at the moment. Even if they win both their remaining matches, their fortunes might still rely on other teams' performances. Their best hope is to improve their net run rate, which is poor at the moment.

Hopefully, in the next two games, we can come out and play the way we are known for: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is hopeful his side will perform well and display the brand of cricket they are known for. The Mumbai Indians have struggled in the second half as they are in danger of missing out on a playoff spot this year.

After suffering a loss against DC during the post-match conference, Rohit Sharma spoke about the way ahead for the team and said:

Also Read

"We are preparing very well. We are just not able to execute in the middle, a little disappointing. We just look to play the game we are known to; something’s missing in our game. We are not playing to our potential that we are known for. That is something that is missing in the UAE leg. Hopefully, in the next two games, we can come out and play the way we are known for."

Mumbai Indians will now face Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on Tuesday. This match will be crucial for both teams.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far