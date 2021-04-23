IPL 2021: [Watch] Rohit Sharma's angry gesture after umpire howler goes viral

Rohit Sharma wasn’t too impressed after the umpire wrongly gave him out in the first over of the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings clash. The skipper had a few words to say as he angrily took the review to reverse the decision.

Several fans reacted to Rohit Sharma’s outburst on Twitter, with a few uploading a clip of the incident.

The incident occurred on the fifth ball of the first over, with Moises Henriques bowling to Rohit Sharma. The Punjab Kings bowler angled one in towards the batsman, which the MI skipper tried to flick towards the leg-side.

Although Rohit Sharma couldn’t get a proper connection, the broadcast picked up some noise as it went past the batsman, with KL Rahul and PBKS appealing for a caught behind. Chettithody Shamshuddin agreed with the bowling side as the umpire signaled out.

But Rohit Sharma knew better as he immediately called for a review. The decision didn’t go down too well with the 33-year-old, as he angrily gestured towards the umpire while walking towards Quinton de Kock.

Replays showed Rohit Sharma was correct, with the ball brushing his shirt and making no contact with the bat as it went past him. The decision was rightly overturned as Rohit Sharma survived the early scare.

The incident capped off an eventful over for the batsman, who would have found himself short of the crease had Fabian Allen hit the stumps a couple of balls earlier.

Fans speculate after Rohit Sharma’s angry gesture

Many fans picked up Rohit’s fuming reaction, as they took to Twitter to discuss the incident. Many speculated the MI skipper had hurled abuse at the umpire, while others saw the funny side of the incident.

Several fans pondered whether Hitman could be fined for his unsportsmanlike actions after the game. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter.

Can see some fine for Rohit Sharma after the match for the reaction against umpire. #IPL2021 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 23, 2021

What did Rohit said to umpire after taking review 🙂 — Harshad 🇮🇳 (@HBJ3221) April 23, 2021

Rohit scolding umpire — Raj (@RajTweets45) April 23, 2021

Did Rohit Sharma just abused umpire in his way of sarcasm 😂😂 — KUNAL.🇮🇳 (@imKPL48) April 23, 2021