Watch: Rohit Sharma shares message in Tamil after Mumbai Indians land in Chennai

The Mumbai Indians landed in Chennai last night ahead of IPL 2021. On Thursday morning, the MI Twitter account posted a video of skipper Rohit Sharma trying his hand at speaking in Tamil.

The clip, which was captioned in Tamil, translates to:

"Hello Chennai! Shall we start the game? Mumbai Indians have checked in."

In the video, the Mumbai Indians team can be seen checking in at the hotel with their family members, while Rohit Sharma and his other MI teammates share messages in Tamil.

Rohit Sharma had a subpar IPL 2020 campaign, scoring 332 runs in 12 games at an average of 27.66, while his strike rate read 127.6.But the Mumbai Indians still won their fifth title.

With the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan flourishing for Team India, MI will be confident of doing well in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Mumbai Indians favorites to win IPL 2021

Following their back-to-back IPL title triumphs, the Mumbai Indians are favorites to win their third championship in a row. MI already have five IPL titles to their name and are the most successful team in the tournament's history.

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians further strengthened their squad at the IPL 2021 Auction. MI's most expensive Indian purchase turned out to be Piyush Chawla, who joined for ₹2.4 crore. The leg-spinner will add more depth to MI's spin bowling department, which already has the likes of Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar.

The franchise also bought back Nathan Coulter-Nile for ₹5 crore after releasing him initially.

Mumbai Indians will be in action on the opening day of the season, taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9.

Mumbai Indians full squad for IPL 2021:

Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Singh, Marco Jensen, Arjun Tendulkar