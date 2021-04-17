IPL 2021: Watch why Rohit Sharma thinks he is going to get killed while playing two truths and a lie

Rohit Sharma was recently caught between a rock and a hard place while playing 'two truths and a lie' in the Mumbai Indians camp. MI recently shared a glimpse of the players and their families having fun while playing the game.

In the clip, someone asks Rohit Sharma whether his wife Ritika can lie well, to which Rohit nods yes. On being asked whether that makes her untrustworthy, Rohit replied, "No, she is (trustworthy)." The Indian opener then goes on to quip, "You are going to get me killed."

Here is a fun clip:

Rohit Sharma's team have had a mixed start to their IPL season so far. They have continued their tradition of losing their opening game for nine consecutive seasons now, coming up short against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a tight game.

MI, though, staged a remarkable comeback to clinch a ten-run victory in their next match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. With KKR needing a run-a-ball in the last five overs, with finishers like Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell still at the crease, MI somehow managed to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

MI have still not clicked as a unit so far this season, but once they get going, the five-time champions have the capability to steam-roll any opposition.

Rohit Sharma highlights the importance of team bonding at Mumbai Indians

The 'two truths and a lie' game is part of the team bonding exercise at Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma recently highlighted how they emphasize building a team culture among players. The Indian opener said everyone gets involved in whatever activity possible, whether it is off the field or on the field.

"Lot of players getting involved in whatever it is. Whether it is going outside and playing a game, whether it is doing the fitness things, whether it is attending meetings."

"We try and do that with the entire group of players. There’s a lot of interaction about the game that is being played or the game that is about to come. And just to keep that bonding going between players is so important."

"Because every year, you see new faces coming into the squad. And you want everyone to get adjusted to the MI culture as quickly as possible. So it’s important to have that togetherness." Rohit Sharma said in an interaction with MI's social media team.

MI are back in action today where they will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai. The David Warner-led Hyderabad side are still looking for their first win of the campaign.