IPL 2021: [Watch] Rohit Sharma twists his ankle while bowling against KKR 

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma twisted his ankle while delivering his first ball of IPL 2021. Fortunately, the Hitman did not pick up a severe injury and bowled the entire over to Nitish Rana and Shakib Al Hasan.

With two left-handed batsmen in the middle, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma decided to take the ball in his hand and tried to end the partnership. However, when he came in to bowl the first ball, Rohit Sharma's left leg did not land properly. As a result, the MI skipper's ankle twisted, and he had to take a timeout.

The last time Rohit Sharma bowled a delivery in the IPL was back in the 2014 season against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharma bowled one over in that game at Wankhede Stadium and conceded only six runs.

Rohit Sharma bowled the innings' 14th over in the IPL 2021 fixture versus the Knight Riders. Shakib Al Hasan edged his first ball, but it still traveled to the boundary ropes. The two KKR batters took five singles off the next five deliveries.

Rohit Sharma's bowling record in IPL

Rohit Sharma has majorly played as a batsman for the Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma has not bowled much for the Mumbai Indians. However, Adam Gilchrist used him as a part-time bowler regularly during Rohit's stint with the Deccan Chargers.

In fact, Sharma also has an IPL hat-trick to his name, that too against his current team Mumbai Indians. Rohit held the record for the best bowling figures versus MI in IPL history for over a decade before Harshal Patel and Andre Russell broke it in IPL 2021.

The Mumbai Indians skipper worked on his bowling in net sessions this year. Hence, not many fans were surprised when he came in to bowl for MI tonight.