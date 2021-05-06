IPL 2021: [Watch] RR's Jos Buttler gives Anuj Rawat a special parting gift before heading home

Rajasthan Royals (RR) star Jos Buttler gave Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Anuj Rawat a parting gift before returning home. RR shared a clip on their social media platform where Buttler presented the upcoming Indian talent with signed wicketkeeping gloves as well as a signed cap.

Anuj Rawat was bought by RR ahead of IPL 2020 for INR 80 lakh and was retained for the 2021 season.

The youngster only managed to make one appearance in the now-postponed IPL, which was in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). But he didn't get a chance to bat as Jos Buttler smashed 124 off 64 balls at the top of the order to help RR post a massive total of 220 runs.

The Royals were in fifth spot on the points table when the tournament was suspended following a breakout of COVID-19 cases inside various teams' bio bubbles.

Jos Buttler's form in IPL 2021

India is a special country going through a very difficult time. Thank you for welcoming me and my family like you always do. Please stay safe and look after yourselves 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DnNdFKkuO2 — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) May 5, 2021

Widely regarded as one of the best white-ball batsmen in the world at the moment, Jos Buttler started his IPL 2021 campaign slowly but regained his touch as the season went on. The 30-year-old scored 254 runs in 7 games at an average of 36.28 while his strike rate was at 153.01.

The batsman managed just one score over fifty which he converted into a big hundred against the SRH.

With RR's key overseas players like Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer returning home after injuries, there was more pressure on Buttler and the Englishman duly delivered.

The Royals look set to benefit from the postponement of the IPL as they hope to get their key players back whenever the second phase of the tournament resumes. As per the latest reports, the BCCI is looking at a window in September to conduct the rest of the IPL matches, which will be just before the T20 World Cup.