Watch: RR's Rahul Tewatia spotted shadow practising in his bedroom by a hidden camera

Rajasthan Royals shared a video of Rahul Tewatia training in his bedroom ahead of the upcoming edition of the IPL. The Royals had apparently set up a hidden camera in his hotel room, and the all-rounder was seen shadow practising ahead of the mega event.

Rajasthan Royals shared the video with the caption:

"Rahul thought no one was watching."

In the clip, Rahul Tewatia is seen talking on his phone as he begins training.

The all-rounder was recently called up to the national team for the first time in his career for the T20I series against England. However, Tewatia didn't make the cut in the final squad after failing the fitness test.

Reports suggest that a player needs to either score 17:1 in the Yo-Yo test or cover 2km in 8.3 minutes to be eligible to play for Team India. Rahul Tewatia, along with Varun Chakravarthy, failed to make the cut on fitness grounds.

2020 - a year we'll look back on in times to come, as the year that changed everything.



Wishing everyone a happy 2021! pic.twitter.com/MLFwgJq4lV — Rahul Tewatia (@rahultewatia02) January 1, 2021

Rahul Tewatia will be keen to bounce back from that setback with an impressive performance in the upcoming IPL.

Rahul Tewatia's sensational IPL 2020 for RR

The all-rounder was largely an unknown quantity in Indian cricket going into the 13th edition of the IPL. Rahul Tewatia shot into the limelight with his unbeaten 53 run knock against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), including an over in which he smashed Sheldon Cottrell for 30 runs.

The 27-year-old amassed 255 runs at an average of 42.50, while his strike rate read 140 in the last IPL. On the bowling front, Tewatia took ten wickets with his leg-spin bowling, at an impressive economy of 7.08.

Rajasthan Royals might have finished bottom of the points table last season, but Rahul Tewatia's strong season propelled him into the Indian national team setup. An impressive showing in IPL 2021, along with an improvement in his fitness, could make Tewatia a darkhorse to play for India at the upcoming T20 World Cup.