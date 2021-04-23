IPL 2021: [Watch] Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer time their big hits to perfection in DC nets

Delhi Capitals (DC) players Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer and Steve Smith were seen practising their big hits during a recent net session of the franchise.

DC have been in excellent form in IPL 2021, winning three of their four matches. In their last outing, they got the better of defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by six wickets. DC opener Shikhar Dhawan is the tournament's Orange Cap holder, having smashed 231 runs in four matches.

DC’s next game will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai on Sunday, April 25. Ahead of the match, the franchise shared a video of the team’s practice session.

In the clip, Shikhar Dhawan, Hetmyer and Smith were seen working on their batting. While Shikhar Dhawan and Hetmyer launched balls down the ground, Smith successfully played the scoop behind the wickets. DC shared the video with the caption:

“Happiness is... the sound of bat hitting the ball with perfection. Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCOnThePitch @SDhawan25 @SHetmyer @stevesmith49.”

DC began their IPL 2021 campaign with a seven-wicket triumph over Chennai Super Kings (CSK). After going down to RR by three wickets in a close finish, they recovered to beat Punjab Kings and MI.

Shikhar Dhawan is the first player to score 5000 runs as opener in the IPL

During his knock of 45 against Mumbai Indians, Shikhar Dhawan became the first batsman to score 5000 runs as an opener in the IPL. Dhawan’s knock was crucial in the game against CSK, as DC had lost Prithvi Shaw early for 7.

Shikhar Dhawan and Smith (33 off 29) featured in a second-wicket stand of 53 to set up the platform for DC’s victory. They eventually got home in the last over with five balls to spare.

Shikhar Dhawan has scored two half-centuries in IPL 2021 - 85 against CSK and 92 against PBKS - and has generally looked in good touch.

Overall, Shikhar Dhawan is the third-highest run-getter in the IPL. He has 5428 runs to his name from 180 matches at a strike rate of 127.65, scoring two hundreds and 43 fifties.

Shikhar Dhawan is one of five players with over 5000 runs in the IPL. RCB captain Virat Kohli became the first player to breach the 6000-run mark during his team’s emphatic ten-wicket triumph over RR on Thursday.