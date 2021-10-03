IPL 2021: [Watch] Shivam Dube gets new Bollywood-inspired chant from Rajasthan Royals fans

Shivam Dube participated in his first match for Rajasthan Royals (RR) since the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Sunday. He played a key role as the Sanju Samson-led side trounced Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets.

During the match in Abu Dhabi, Royals fans came up with an innovative new chant for the all-rounder as he helped them chase down 190.

Watch the chant here:

The chant took inspiration from the popular Bollywood number "Bachna ae Haseeno".

Shivam Dube helps keep Rajasthan Royals in hunt for playoffs

Shivam Dube hit an unbeaten 64 to help the Rajasthan Royals chase down 190 against CSK and win two crucial points. The win sees them stay in the mix for a top four finish as they look to reach the knockout stages.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's brilliant unbeaten 101 and Ravindra Jadeja's death-overs fireworks had helped CSK score 189/4. It was the highest total in the UAE leg of the 2021 IPL, until RR chased it down in the second innings.

Gaikwad's stunning knock comprised nine boundaries and five sixes -- including one off the final delivery of the innings to reach his century. Having scored just 30 off his first 30 balls, Gaikwad smashed 71 off his next 30 to keep up his stunning run of form. However, his heroics with the bat were not enough to win the match for CSK.

Yashaswi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis gave RR the perfect start with a blitzkrieg in the Powerplay. Lewis scored 27 off 12, but it was Jaiswal who stole the show early on for the Royals with his 21-ball 50. The Royals raced to 81/1 in the Powerplay, and it was a fairly simple chase from then on in.

But they have been known for their frailties in the middle order, which prompted a few changes in the playing XI for the match against CSK. One of those changes came good.

Captain Sanju Samson was relatively sedate by his standards, scoring 28 off 24. Dube however, picked up from where the openers had left off. The left-hander smashed four boundaries and as many sixes en route to his 42-ball 64.

It was Dube's best knock in the IPL and his maiden half-century in the tournament. The Royals will be up against the Mumbai Indians next in a virtual eliminator.

