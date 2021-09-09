IPL 2021: [Watch] Smiles and hugs all around in MI camp after Ishan Kishan makes it to the Indian T20 World Cup squad 

Jharkhand wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan has made it into the 15-man Indian squad for the upcoming ICCT20 World Cup. He pipped the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw to earn a place in the side as a third-opening option.

After receiving the news of his inclusion in the World Cup squad, his MI mates around him hugged and congratulated him on making it to the Indian side. Mumbai Indians then shared a video on its official Instagram handle to give its fans a glimpse of the raw emotions on display after Ishan Kishan's WC news broke out in their camp.

Ishan made his T20I debut earlier this year against England. The southpaw made an immediate impression by scoring a blazing half-century on debut. The selectors were impressed with his performances in his mini-international career and gave him a spot in the WC squad. Ishan Kishan is currently in Abu Dhabi training with his Mumbai Indians teammates for the upcoming second half of IPL 2021.

Ishan Kishan's fearless style of batting is being preferred over Dhawan: Sources

Reportedly, Shikhar Dhawan's conservative approach has cost him a spot in the Indian squad for the World Cup. A source has also confirmed to Sportskeeda that Ishan Kishan's aggressive and fearless batsmanship gave him an edge over Dhawan.

"The selectors and management came to a decision that Shikhar's conservative batting approach might not serve the team's purposes and that has cost him a spot in the squad.

﻿Instead, Ishan Kishan has been picked as the third opener, and his fearless style of batting is being preferred over Dhawan. Management is clear that India cannot win T20 games with a conservative batting approach," the source said.

Ishan Kishan will soon take the field to represent Mumbai Indians in the upcoming second phase of the IPL in the coming weeks. He will look to perform well in the IPL and gain confidence before the World Cup.

