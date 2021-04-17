IPL 2021: [Watch] SRH's Jonny Bairstow becomes the first batsman to get out hit wicket this season

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Jonny Bairstow got out hit wicket in an unfortunate manner after destroying the Mumbai Indians bowlers at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Although the wicket was a bit slow, Jonny Bairstow provided a magnificent start to the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He amassed 43 runs off 22 balls, smashing three fours and four sixes.

However, he got out hit wicket while attempting a shot off Krunal Pandya's bowling in the eighth over of the SRH innings. You can watch the dismissal here.

M09: MI vs SRH – Jonny Bairstow Wicket https://t.co/f4wwYw9HF4 — swadesh ghanekar (@swadeshLokmat) April 17, 2021

Jonny Bairstow had scored a half-century against the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this season. It seemed Bairstow would complete his second fifty at Chepauk, but he committed an error to lose his wicket just before accomplishing that feat.

A back of a length delivery from Krunal Pandya forced Bairstow to go a little deeper inside his crease. While doing so, Bairstow knocked the bails off the stumps with his feet.

With this dismissal, Jonny became the 12th batsman to lose his wicket in this fashion in the IPL.

List of batsmen who got out hit wicket before Jonny Bairstow's dismissal against MI in IPL 2021

Hardik Pandya was the last batsman to get out hit wicket (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Advertisement

The last batsman to get out hit wicket in the IPL was Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Like Jonny Bairstow, he went deep inside his crease while playing against Andre Russell in IPL 2020.

Before Pandya, Riyan Parag, Sheldon Jackson, Yuvraj Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Misbah-ul-Haq, David Warner, Deepak Hooda, Saurabh Tiwary, Swapnil Asnodkar and Musavir Khote disturbed the bails of their stumps in the IPL.

The momentum has shifted a bit since Jonny Bairstow's wicket in the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.

The Mumbai-based franchise has bounced back with two quick wickets. You can follow the live scorecard for this match here.