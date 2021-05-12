Watch: SRH stars Jason Holder, David Warner & Kane Williamson show their basketball skills

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recently shared a video on Twitter showing Kane Williamson, Jason Holder, and David Warner trying their hand at basketball.

The trio showcased their free throw skills, making the basket on quite a few occasions.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a torrid time in IPL 2021 as they sat rock-bottom in the points table before the tournament was suspended indefinitely.

The IPL 2016 winners, who have made the playoffs every time since then, were in real danger of missing out on a top-four finish this season after winning just one out of their first seven encounters.

SRH also dropped a bombshell midway through the tournament when they relieved David Warner off his captaincy duties and handed the baton to Kane Williamson. Moreover, Warner was even dropped from the playing XI for the game against the Rajasthan Royals, who beat them by 55 runs.

SRH owners donate ₹30 crore to fight COVID-19 crisis in India

SRH players celebrating a fall of a wicket.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's parent company - Sun TV - recently donated ₹30 crore to help fight the COVID-19 situation in India. While their donations are set to assist various government programs, they are also partnering with various NGOs, who are providing help with oxygen cylinders and essential medicines.

SUN TV is also going to use its wide reach to spread COVID-19-related awareness across the nation.

SRH wicket-keeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha contracted the virus just before the IPL 2021 was suspended. VVS Laxman later revealed that Saha was poised to play against the Royals before feeling ill. The SRH mentor was unsure how the virus had broken into the camp, despite the franchise taking numerous precautions.

SRH would be keen to improve on their performance whenever IPL 2021 is resumed.

Sun TV (SunRisers Hyderabad) is donating Rs.30 crores to provide relief to those affected by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/P6Fez9DuLo — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 10, 2021