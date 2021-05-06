IPL 2021: "We are still wondering how Wriddhiman Saha got infected" - VVS Laxman

Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman has said the franchise is still 'wondering' how the COVID-19 virus breached their bubble and infected wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha.

Saha, along with Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra, tested positive on May 4, prompting the IPL authorities to suspend the tournament indefinitely.

Writing in his column for the Times of India, VVS Laxman said Saha was set to play against the Rajasthan Royals but felt sick on the eve of the game and was isolated.

"I wish Wriddhiman Saha a full and speedy recovery. Wriddhi was slated to play Sunday’s match against Rajasthan Royals, but felt a little under the weather on Saturday night. We immediately placed him in isolation and, despite our prayers, he returned a positive test. We are still wondering how, despite taking all precautions, Wriddhi got infected," Laxman wrote.

The former India batsman added that such bio-secure bubbles succumbing to the pandemic's impact should be a 'lesson' for everyone.

VVS Laxman also described the mood in the SRH camp after they found out about the positive cases in other IPL teams.

"That even carefully structured bubbles can be breached is another lesson in our battle against the coronavirus -- to never let our guard down, even for a millisecond. We had full confidence in the protocols that had been put in place even when we moved from one city to another, but once we learnt of the positive tests in the Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) camp, our apprehensions mounted. We [SRH] had just finished a match against CSK and several of us caught up with old friends, so there was understandable anxiety and unrest until the test results were out," the 46-year-old elaborated.

KKR's Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the IPL bubble on May 3. Five members of the CSK contingent also tested positive later in the day.

It is premature to question when the IPL will resume: VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman

There are reports that the BCCI is mulling over different host countries and scheduling windows for resuming the tournament later in the year.

However, VVS Laxman labeled such contemplating as 'premature', saying health should be the foremost focus of everyone at this hour.

"As to when this edition of the IPL will resume, that question is premature. The first objective is health. I am sure the BCCI will take appropriate steps to identify a short window for the remaining games, be it after the World Test Championship final or before the T20 World Cup," signed off VVS Laxman.

The WTC final will be played between June 18-22 in Southampton.