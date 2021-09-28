IPL 2021: [Watch] Steve Smith in pain after being hit on the box by Lockie Ferguson

Steve Smith was looking in good nick during Delhi Capitals' match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when he copped a blow on the box while facing pacer Lockie Ferguson.

Smith had moved across the stumps to try and flick the ball through the leg side but Ferguson bowled a slower delivery that was dipping on Smith. The Australian looked to scoop it but only managed an inside edge onto his groin, leaving him wincing in pain.

Smith didn't last long after the incident as he was bowled by Ferguson on the very next delivery.

Steve Smith impresses in low-scoring game

Steve Smith was drafted into the DC playing XI after an injury to Prithvi Shaw. On a slow and sluggish Sharjah pitch, he did well to anchor the innings for DC. Smith was one of their best performers with his 34-ball knock of 39 runs after being put in to bat by Eoin Morgan. He had support from Shikhar Dhawan (24), who was also dismissed by Ferguson.

Shreyas Iyer was the next to follow as Sunil Narine went through his defence. Smith and captain Rishabh Pant put on 33 runs before Ferguson castled the Australian.

Shimron Hetmyer was the next batsman to fall as he holed out to Tim Southee off Venkatesh Iyer. Pant held up one end as wickets continued to fall on the other side. After Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav was dismissed when he was trapped LBW by Narine for his second wicket.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Also Read

Venkatesh Iyer had Axar Patel caught at midwicket to claim his second scalp of the match as DC lost four wickets in four overs. Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin then tried to give DC a strong finish, but both fell in the final over.

Pant and Smith were DC's joint-top scorers with 39 runs each as they finished on 127/9.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar