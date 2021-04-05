IPL 2021: [Watch] Sunrisers Hyderabad share action-packed video from Day 1 of practice session

IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad have shared a snazzy video from Day 1 of their practice session on their social media accounts.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will kick off their IPL 2021 campaign by taking on Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The video shared by Sunrisers Hyderabad captures the varied moods of the camp. Some members of the franchise are seen indulging in light-hearted chat. The players then warm up by doing stretching exercises and playing some football before getting into cricket mode.

SRH incorporated some jazzy music to make the video attractive and shared it with the caption:

“Our day 1 in a minute #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021.”

The David Warner-led franchise finished third in IPL 2020. They beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator but lost to Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2.

England’s limited-overs opener Jason Roy recently joined Sunrisers Hyderabad as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh. The Australian all-rounder pulled out of IPL 2021 citing personal reasons. Roy featured in the T20I and ODI series held in India and did reasonably well.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are heavily dependent on skipper Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson in the batting department. They will hope the addition of Roy can alleviate some of their batting woes.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner seeks help from fans

SRH skipper David Warner arrived in Chennai on Friday to take part in IPL 2021. On Saturday, he took to Instagram to share a video, asking fans to give him some ideas on how to spend time as he quarantines in his hotel room.

"I have just woken up after a massive, massive sleep. Arrived yesterday afternoon here in Chennai. Got, I think, six or seven days to get through the quarantine. I need some ideas, please comment below. Give me some ideas. Whether it's some funny stuff, silly stuff, whatever it is. Please comment below... Netflix shows anything. I need something, please. Thank you," Warner said in the video.

Warner is one of the most successful batsmen in the history of the IPL. He has 5,254 runs to his name from 142 matches. Under the left-hander, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the IPL in 2016, with the skipper contributing a mammoth 848 runs.

The Aussie batsman has notched up 500-plus runs in each of the last six seasons he has featured in. Warner ended IPL 2020 with 548 runs from 16 games at a strike rate of 134.64.