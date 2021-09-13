IPL 2021: [Watch] Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu smash bowlers in CSK training

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batters Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu have set their practice sessions on fire ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021, scheduled to commence on September 19 in the UAE.

CSK are one of the first teams to land in the UAE ahead of the resumption of the league. In a recent video shared by the franchise on social media, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu were seen going bonkers against the bowlers.

Raina and Rayudu, who are two pillars of CSK's middle-order, looked in fine touch in the training which will give MS Dhoni & Co. huge confidence going into the business end of the league.

"Shots. 3 & 9 lighting the ground up after sundown!" CSK captioned the video.

One of CSK's support staff and former India international, Laxmipathy Balaji, also heaped praise on Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu. He said:

"Couple of them have looked really good. Rayudu and Suresh looked really great with batting flows and everything."

Rayudu and Raina looked in good form in the first half of IPL 2021. Rayudu scored 136 runs from seven matches, including a fifty, while Raina amassed 123 runs at a strike rate of 126.80. Both of them will look to keep up the good run as CSK look to better their record in the UAE conditions.

CSK occupy the second spot in the points table

After a dismal run in IPL 2020, MS Dhoni's CSK scripted a complete turnaround in 2021, winning five of their seven matches. They were placed second in the points table when the tournament was suspended on May 4 due to COVID-19 crisis. The three-time IPL champions have 10 points under their belt from seven matches.

CSK will resume their campaign against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians on September 19 in Dubai.

