IPL 2021: [Watch] Suryakumar Yadav gives a virtual tour of the MI team room

Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Suryakumar Yadav has given fans a virtual tour of the defending IPL champions' team room.

In a video uploaded to the Mumbai Indians official Instagram page, Suryakumar Yadav can be seen taking a short bicycle from his hotel to what he calls a 'magical team room.'

The area appears to be a common space and is loaded with facilities to help the players relax and rejuvenate. There are a plethora of indoor games available for the cricketers and the support staff.

Suryakumar Yadav claimed that Ludo was the most popular game amongst the Mumbai Indians squad. The batsman also revealed Ishan Kishan and fielding coach James Pamment can usually be found playing pool, while Zaheer Khan and Robin Singh spend most of their time playing table tennis.

Family Wall in the Mumbai Indians Team Room

The MI team room also contains a unique 'family wall,' on which numerous pictures of the players' and their families are placed. The wall also includes memorable moments from the team's five IPL title wins.

Pictures of newly-wed couples Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan, and Jayant Yadav and Disha can also be seen on the wall.

Suryakumar Yadav went on to welcome South Africa's Marco Jensen and Arjun Tendulkar to the MI team in the video.

Suryakumar Yadav reveals his favourite part of the MI team room

Advertisement

Suryakumar Yadav named a giant projector screen present on one of the walls with the message "welcome home," as his favourite part of the MI team room. Apart from the projector, which is used to watch movies and shows, there are several musical instruments placed around the room for the cricketers to unwind use.

The room also features a multiplayer car racing game, which Suryakumar Yadav believes belongs to the Pandya brothers. The batsman revealed that the brothers are extremely competitive off the pitch as well. Other games in the MI team room include foosball, darts, and an indoor basketball game.

Before signing off, Suryakumar Yadav drew attention to another wall outside the team room, with several pictures of Mumbai Indians fans.

"ONE FAMILY" Wall

The Mumbai Indians will open their IPL 2021 campaign on April 9 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai.