IPL 2021: [Watch] Trent Boult and Chris Lynn go surfing in Chennai

Mumbai Indians' (MI) cricketers Trent Boult and Chris Lynn seem to be thoroughly enjoying their time in the bio-bubble. The Kiwi-Aussie duo have been surfing during their time off and the franchise shared a short video of one of their sessions.

In the video, both these cricketers can be seen having great fun riding some tall waves. Speaking about his experience, Trent Boult said that surfing is sanative.

"Back home, I live right by the beach. So, it's something I do all the time," Trent Boult said when he was asked about how often he goes surfing. "I suppose it is a little bit different than the cricket fitness."

"But I think it is more therapeutic. Nice to get out of your room and experience some of what India has to offer," he added.

When asked about who rode the tallest wave between the two, Chris Lynn replied that it was him.

"Yeah, I was underwater most of the time. So, I wouldn't really know," Trent Boult responded.

Trent Boult and Chris Lynn (Source: Twitter)

When asked about how things went between the Kiwi-Aussie partnership at sea, Trent Boult said:

"Didn't really work, he cut me off like 8 out of 9 times pretty much."

"His surfiing etiquette is very bad," Chris Lynn said in response as the left-arm pacer replied: "I'm quite a selfish surfer. I just try and get all the waves."

Jonty Rhodes impressed with Trent Boult's surfing skills

Both Trent Boult and Chris Lynn have been going surfing over the last few days. A few days ago, the Mumbai Indians shared some pictures of the duo in action.

Jonty Rhodes seemed quite impressed with Trent Boult's surfing skills.

"Did @trent_boult just pull into a barrel on a foamy #manhasskills," he wrote in a tweet.

Did @trent_boult just pull into a barrel on a foamy #manhasskills https://t.co/sWFiicV8eV — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) April 15, 2021

Trent Boult has had a decent season thus far in the IPL in 2021. He picked up one wicket in the opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and followed it up with a couple of wickets against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

In the most recent game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), he played an important role in MI's win with a three-wicket haul.

Chris Lynn, on the other hand, featured in MI's opening game where he scored 49 off 35 balls. With Quinton de Kock coming back after that match, he has been demoted to the bench.