IPL 2021: [Watch] Trent Boult's hilarious 'swimming in the air' effort to stop the boundary

In a match where tensions were high, Mumbai Indians' Trent Boult produced a fielding effort that left the fans hooting with laughter.

The incident happened in the fifth over of Sunrisers Hyderabad's chase on Saturday. David Warner crunched Krunal Pandya's full toss between the mid-off and cover fielders.

Trent Boult followed it, desperately flapping his hands in the chase, but fell and couldn't save the boundary. Here's a video of the hilarious effort:

Fans on Twitter likened the effort to 'swimming in the air' and brought up some hilarious memes. The following are the best of reactions:

I want Trent Boult in my team



~Michael Phelps in DM — tony ⎊ (@joeys_chandler) April 17, 2021

Replay of Trent Boult chasing that ball... #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/wbbUNCsHTm — Slog Sweeper (@the_slogsweeper) April 17, 2021

Moment he realised that he is trent boult no usain bolt🤣

#MIvsSRH pic.twitter.com/HJwN4IgxNy — vaibhav hatwal2 🤧 (@vaibhav_hatwal2) April 17, 2021

I want to see Trent Boult on a treadmill 😂😂 — Sheel Agarwal (@Sheel_Agarwal16) April 17, 2021

Trent Boult trying to take off with the first prototype of Wright brothers. #IPL2021 #MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/GwYqsE3QFd — Bourbon Naxal (@ParryRamMe) April 17, 2021

"Mein udna chahta hoon, daudna chahta hoon, girna bhi chahta hoon, kyuki ruk nahi paa raha hoon Naina.". -Trent boult https://t.co/EFrKxYSwRa — Sirius Brown (@Saif_Shaikh96) April 17, 2021

Earlier in the evening, the Mumbai Indians finished on 150 in their first innings on the backs of Quinton de Kock's 40 off 39 balls and Keiron Pollard's late flourish with a 22-ball 35.

In response, Sunrisers Hyderabad opened with a new pair of skipper David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

Bairstow took the charge with a quick-fire 22-ball 42 which included an 18-run rampage against Trent Boult.

In his second over, Trent Boult hurled the first two balls on a good length on leg-stump and Bairstow retorted with back-to-back pull-shots for fours to square-leg. Trent Boult went fuller on the next ball and was cuffed for a nonchalant lofted drive for six over mid-off.

Bairstow hit another four, this time off a full-toss on off-stump before defending the last two balls to conclude the over.

However, the right-hander couldn't build on a promising start and was out hit-wicket against Krunal Pandya. Manish Pandey replaced him but went without troubling the scorers much. He made two runs and lobbed an easy catch to Pollard at long-off on his seventh ball.

Considering how the Chennai wicket has played out in previous games, this match will certainly be decided by the battle of SRH's set batsmen and MI's death-bowling pair of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.