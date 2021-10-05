IPL 2021: [Watch] Umran Malik's emotional reaction as family sends message for new SRH star

Umran Malik, the 21-year-old pacer from Srinagar, made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.

The youngster immediately impressed with his raw pace and bowled the fastest delivery by an Indian in IPL 2021. Only Lockie Ferguson and Anrich Nortje have bowled deliveries faster than Malik's 151.03 kmph rocket.

In fact, the top three fastest deliveries among Indians all belong to the SRH speedster.

Malik's family sent him emotional messages on video after his debut, telling him just how proud they were of him.

Watching the video alongside teammates, Malik was seen getting emotional, hiding his face in his hands as his parents and siblings congratulated him on making it to the big stage.

Watch the video, shared by SRH, here:

"When you make it to one of the biggest stages in Cricket, your family can be nothing but proud," SRH captioned the video.

Jonny Bairstow, who is not playing in the second half of the IPL, congratulated the young pacer on the video.

"This is what it’s all about! huge congratulations," he commented.

Former SRH captain David Warner also wrote:

"So beautiful this awesome to see."

Umran Malik goes from SRH net bowler to latest IPL sensation

2021 has been quite the year for Umran Malik. He made his T20 debut for Jammu and Kashmir in January and then went on to play his first List A match in February.

He was a net bowler for SRH, but right before the resumption of IPL 2021 in September, he was drafted into their squad as a replacement for T Natarajan, who contracted COVID-19.

While he was not picked for their first four matches in the second leg of IPL 2021, he was finally given a go in their last match against KKR.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Malik impressed on debut and, despite not picking up a wicket, gave away only 27 runs and troubled batters with his raw pace.

Also Read

SRH may be out of the reckoning for a playoff spot after a disappointing season, but they seem to have unearthed another gem for India.

SRH have two more matches to go this season, against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday and then Mumbai Indians on Friday, and Malik is expected to play a role in those games.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar