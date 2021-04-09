IPL 2021: [Watch] Universe Boss Chris Gayle enjoys his bowling in the nets 

Punjab Kings batsman Chris Gayle was seen enjoying rolling his arm over in the nets on Friday.

IPL 2021 begins tonight with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Punjab Kings will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 12. In the build-up to the clash, Punjab Kings players are working out hard in the nets.

On Friday, the franchise took to their official Instagram handle to share a video of Chris Gayle bowling in the nets. Along with the video, Punjab Kings posted the caption:

“@chrisgayle333 bowling us all over! #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #UniverseBoss.”

The veteran player was heard getting some encouragement as he sharpened his bowling skills.

Apart from being a hard-hitting batsman, Chris Gayle is also a decent off-spinner. He has 18 wickets to his name in 132 IPL games.

His best bowling figures of 3 for 21 in the IPL came for RCB against his current franchise Punjab Kings back in 2011. In the same match, the left-hander had blasted 107 off 49 balls.

Chris Gayle celebrates end of quarantine by performing moonwalk

The 41-year-old Chris Gayle is known for his maverick ways. Recently, he celebrated completing his mandatory 7-day quarantine in his own inimitable way.

The veteran cricketer performed the moonwalk on Michael Jackson’s hit song ‘Smooth Criminal’. Punjab Kings shared Chris Gayle’s video, in which he was seen doing the moonwalk, on their official social media accounts. The video was captioned:

“Quarantine da khatam khel, bahar aa gaye tuhadde favourite - Chris Gayle.”

Chris Gayle played seven games for Punjab Kings in IPL 2020. He smashed 288 runs at an average of 41.14 and a strike rate of 137.14. He was dismissed for 99 in a game against the Rajasthan Royals.

In his illustrious IPL career, Chris Gayle has tallied 4772 runs to his name at an average of 41.13 and a strike rate of 150.11. He holds the record for scoring the most IPL hundreds (six).

Chris Gayle also has the record for notching up the highest individual score in IPL history - 175 not out for RCB against Pune Warriors in IPL 2013.