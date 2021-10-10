IPL 2021: [Watch]- Virat Kohli enjoys his 'downtime' ahead of the crucial Eliminator clash against KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is enjoying some well-deserved downtime before the all-important playoffs.

The Kohli-led Bengaluru franchise will lock horns with the Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator on Sunday.

Ahead of what is his last week, and inarguably the defining one as far as his legacy is concerned as RCB skipper, Virat seems to be enjoying his 'downtime' thanks to the pair massager.

Both Virat Kohli and his millions of fans will hope that the legendary batter shrugs off his recent low scores and rewinds the clock back to his glory years in the must-win game against KKR.

After a good start to the second leg that saw him score a couple of 50s, Virat has registered back-to-back single-digit scores in his last two games.

Can Virat's RCB get past KKR in the Eliminator?

Coming into the second leg of the ongoing season, the Royal Challengers have enjoyed a great run in recent times against the Knight Riders.

Apart from winning a high-scoring nerve-jangler in the 2019 season, the 2016 runners-up won both encounters last season which also took place in the UAE and followed it up with another comprehensive win in the first leg.

However, KKR broke the barren run in the UAE leg with a commanding nine-wicket win in Sharjah.

The win was set up by their bowling attack led by mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and all-rounder Andre Russell as the duo bagged three wickets apiece.

The rest was done by rookie Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill as the duo made a mockery of the total of 92.

Since then KKR have won four out of their six matches. While they have missed the services of Russell due to injury, their spinners, top order and the pace duo of Lockie Ferguson and Shivam Mavi have proved to be more than handful.

RCB, on the other hand, have won four of their last six fixtures since that defeat. However, they will still want their superstar duo of Virat and AB de Villiers to come to the party, something that hasn't been the case for most parts of the second leg.

