IPL 2021: [Watch] Virat Kohli finishes his quarantine and joins the RCB training camp

RCB skipper Virat Kohli has successfully completed his quarantine and joined the rest of the squad ahead of the second half of IPL 2021. He received a warm welcome from his teammates on his return. After reaching the ground, Virat Kohli met the newest recruit Hasaranga and then embraced AB de Villiers before beginning his practice routine.

Mohammed Siraj also had his first practice session after quarantine. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were excited to welcome their star players back and updated fans of the development by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. RCB captioned it:

Bold Diaries: Virat Kohli joins the RCB team after quarantine. There were smiles, hugs and laughter in the RCB camp as captain Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and some of our foreign players had their first hit in the nets. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021

Virat Kohli and Siraj will continue to practice hard in the nets over the coming days to get themselves acquainted with the T20 format after playing Test cricket for the past two months.

I don’t think RCB will get into the grand final at the end: Bradd Hogg

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg recently predicted that RCB might not make the finals this year due to the changes they made to the squad due to the unavailability of some players. Hogg recently previewed the RCB team ahead of the second half of the IPL in a video on his YouTube channel and said:

“There are two big losses for RCB - Daniel Sams and Washington Sundar. They are two good all-rounders in the lower-order, who give good dimensions with both bat and ball. That is going to be a huge loss for them. The replacements they have got are David, Chameera, Hasaranga and George Garton. They don't really match up with the all-rounders that they are missing. I think RCB have made a mistake by not going after all-rounders.”

He continued:

"RCB have won five games from seven at the moment. They only need to win three games out of the next seven to get through. I think they will just sneak over the line. But because of the recruits and the changes they have made, I don’t think they will get into the grand final at the end.”

RCB are currently in third position in the IPL 2021 points table with ten points from seven games. They will kick off their campaign in the second phase of the IPL with a match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

