IPL 2021: Watch Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell steal the show in RCB's play-acting competition

Virat Kohli and his team took part in a team bonding exercise where they were given the task of enacting famous plays. Glenn Maxwell won the award for the best individual acting, while Virat Kohli's team won the prize for the best overall performance.

In the clip shared by Royal Challengers Bangalore on YouTube, we can see the RCB camp is divided into three groups, and each of them have been given a play to enact.

It was a fun-filled team bonding exercise and had all the players in laughter and light spirits - something very important for some of these cricketers who have been stuck in their bio-bubbles for months now.

Coming to cricket, the RCB have had the best possible start to their IPL campaign. They have won both their opening encounters of the season. While they got the better of defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first game, they edged out Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second tie while defending a paltry 149 runs.

Moreover, the RCB would be satisfied with how their big-money signing Glenn Maxwell has gone about his business so far. Despite being below par in the last few seasons in the IPL, Maxwell saw a bidding war at the last auction with RCB securing his services for a whopping Rs 14.25 crore.

Maxwell has been in fine form this season

The Australian, though, has done well so far, scoring 39 & 59 in two games. His well-made half-century against the SRH in a low scoring encounter earned him the Man of the Match Award.

How has Virat Kohli fared so far in the IPL?

Many eyes are set on Virat Kohli and how he will go about his business while opening the innings. The last time the Indian skipper opened for the entire IPL season was in 2016, when he amassed an astonishing 973 runs in 16 games at an average of 81.08. It was the season where the RCB reached the finals but came up short in the summit clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

So far this season, Virat Kohli has managed to get starts, scoring 33 in both games, but hasn't managed to kick on to score the big runs for his side. The skipper will be keen to contribute when the RCB lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in their next encounter on Sunday.