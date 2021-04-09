IPL 2021: [Watch] Virat Kohli practices ahead of the RCB v MI clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share a video of himself practising a few powerful shots in a net session ahead of today's IPL 2021 opener.

"Show time," read the caption on Kohli's post.

In the video, Kohli can be seen playing some cover drives and slog sweeps at a practice session. RCB are set to play defending champions Mumbai Indians at Chennai today (April 9).

Virat Kohli's record as an opener in the IPL

During the India vs. England series, Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock as an opener and later confirmed that he would open the innings for RCB in IPL 2021.

Kohli boasts a stellar record as an opener in the Indian Premier League. In the 61 innings he has played as an opening batsman, the RCB skipper has scored a massive 2345 runs at a batting average of 47.86. He also has 5 centuries to his name and strikes the ball at 140.17 while opening the innings.

Virat Kohli will be supported by the talented Devdutt Padikkal at the top of the order for RCB. It will be interesting to see if the two batsmen can ease the pressure on the middle order and give AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell a free hand to play their strokes towards the end of the innings.

"Very relaxed with our resources and the strength of our team," says Virat Kohli

Ahead of the important clash against the Mumbai Indians, RCB skipper Virat Kohli is extremely pleased with RCB's current combination and balance. With the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson coming into the squad, the Bangalore-based may finally have an answer to their long-standing middle order batting and death bowling issues.

"I feel very relaxed with our resources and the strength of our team. I know that when you do well with your national team, it's always an exciting time to come into the IPL and make this tournament your own," said Virat Kohli.

