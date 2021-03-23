Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and other Indian stars shake a leg to IPL 2021 anthem

With IPL 2021 being just days away, the host broadcaster Star Sports has launched the tournament's new anthem on social media. The theme of this year's IPL anthem is 'India Ka Apna Mantra.'

The brief clip starts with a scene from a classroom, where the teacher asks a student about success mantra. While the student tries to give the best answer he can, the teacher asks him to talk about the 5G era instead of his grandfather's times.

Soon, the IPL fans from different parts of the country appear on the screen as they sing and dance before the cricketers take over.

Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians), Shubman Gill (Kolkata Knight Riders), KL Rahul (Punjab Kings), Wriddhiman Saha (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Krishnappa Gowtham (Chennai Super Kings), Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals), and Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals) are seen shaking a leg on the cricket field in the final part of the video.

IPL 2021 will be a unique edition of the tournament

Mumbai Indians are the two-time defending champions of the IPL

For the first time in IPL history, there will not be a single home match for any franchise this year, despite the tournament happening in India. The organizers took this call because Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Mohali could not make it to the shortlisted venues.

Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Delhi will host the entire IPL 2021 season. Ahmedabad and Delhi will play host to eight matches each, while the other four cities have ten games each.

The BCCI has decided against allowing the fans inside the stadium for the first phase of IPL 2021. The Mumbai Indians will play the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener on April 9 at Chepauk.

