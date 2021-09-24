IPL 2021: [Watch] Virat Kohli's brilliant diving catch to send Ruturaj Gaikwad packing

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli took an absolute blinder while diving forward at backward point to send Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad back to the pavillion. The Match 35 of the IPL 2021 between RCB and CSK took place at Sharjah.

The CSK openers were in fine form chasing 157. After Gaikwad hit Yuzvendra Chahal for a boundary off the first ball of the 9th over, they were sitting pretty at 71/0.

However, the young right-hander edged the very next ball towards backward point, but Kohli had a lot to do.

The RCB skipper had to move to his left before throwing himself forward at full stretch to hold on to the catch.

Kohli's catch led to the first breakthrough. They got another soon after as Glenn Maxwell got rid of Faf du Plessis off the first delivery of the next over, with the score reading 71/2 at that point.

RCB batting fizzles out after Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal's strong start

After being put into bat by CSK captain MS Dhoni, Kohli and Padikkal got RCB off to a strong start.

Both openers scored briskly and brought up their half-centuries before DJ Bravo ended Kohli's stay at the crease.

The RCB captain finished with 53 off 41 with six boundaries and one maximum.

The wicket led to RCB losing their momentum and despite Padikkal trying to keep the momentum up, they failed to capitalize on their brilliant start.

AB de Villiers, sent in at no.3, fell for 12 off 11 courtesy Shardul Thakur, who also removed Padikkal off the very next delivery. Padikkal scored 70 off 50 in a knock studded with five boundaries and three sixes.

Debutant Tim David was next to fall for 1 off 3, while Glenn Maxwell holed out in the final over for 11 off nine deliveries.

Harshal Patel tried to get some runs at the end, but he too perished in the final delivery of the innings.

