IPL 2021: [Watch]- Virat Kohli shows his full range of strokes during a practice session

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is gearing up for the business end of IPL 2021 in style. The legendary batter was seen sweating it out in the nets and looked in brilliant touch.

Kohli on Tuesday posted a video of his batting session on his social media accounts. The 32-year-old could be seen nailing all his trademark shots with disdain and a touch of class.

Kohli unfurled a range of strokes all around the wicket in the 16-second video.

Watch the clip here:

Virat Kohli has looked in decent touch in the UAE leg. The right-handed batter has scored a couple of half-centuries and, along with Devdutt Padikkal, provided his side good starts in the powerplay.

However, he has struggled to shift gears during the middle-overs on slow, sluggish surfaces against spinners. With the playoffs approaching, Kohli will look to iron out chinks in his game in the remaining couple of league-stage matches.

Can Virat Kohli cap off his captaincy stint with a maiden IPL title win?

The Royal Challengers have resurrected their campaign beautifully after losing the first couple of games of the UAE leg comprehensively.

The Kohli-led unit backed it up by winning three matches on the bounce to become the third side after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) to reach the playoffs.

This is the first time since the 2011 season that RCB have qualified for the playoffs with as many as two games to spare, something Kohli himself alluded to during an interview after their last game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

"Feels amazing. After 2011, we haven't done it with games to spare. Eight wins out of 12 games is a great campaign. We have two more opportunities to finish in the top two. Should give us motivation to play even more fearlessly," Kohli said after RCB's win against PBKS.

Virat Kohli @imVkohli Good showing by the boys. We take it one game at a time 💪 Good showing by the boys. We take it one game at a time 💪 https://t.co/eYR2VuGy8F

Also Read

With two games still remaining, the Challengers will now look to seal a top-2 spot alongside DC. For that to happen, however, RCB need to win both their matches (vs SRH and DC) and hope that Punjab beat CSK.

The 2016 runners-up will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (October 06).

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Virat Kohli lead RCB to their maiden IPL title this year? Yes No 0 votes so far