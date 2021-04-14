IPL 2021: [Watch] Virat Kohli smashes a chair in anger after dismissal 

Virat Kohli wasn’t happy after he got out on Wednesday night, and he let that show while walking back to the pavilion. A chair in the dugout bore the RCB skipper’s wrath, as Virat Kohli smacked the chair in fury while making his way to the dressing room.

Several fans posted clips of Virat Kohli, where the skipper is seen punching the chair with his bat.

Virat Kohli was visibly cross after his dismissal in the 13th over of the SRH vs RCB game. Virat Kohli had gotten himself in, and looked set for a big score after playing out 28 deliveries. But the RCB skipper lost his wicket on the very next ball, top-edging one as he tried to swat a ball to the leg side.

Vijay Shankar ran in from deep and took a great catch, as Jason Holder dismissed Virat Kohli for a 29 ball 33. The 32-year-old’s annoyance was there for everyone to see, with the skipper frustrated with himself for being dismissed after getting set.

As he walked back, it was the unfortunate chair that bore the brunt of his anger. Although the reason for his unhappiness isn't clear, it seems the RCB skipper was disappointed after failing to convert his start against SRH.

Although Virat Kohli is known for giving it all on the cricket field, he rarely allows his emotions to get the better of him these days. While he carried the image of an ‘Angry Young Man’ as a youngster, fans have been treated to a calmer Virat Kohli in recent years.

Fans pick up on Virat Kohli’s antics

With Virat Kohli’s action shown during the broadcast, many fans took to Twitter to discuss the incident. Some suggested the skipper should be fined for his actions, suggesting it portrays the game in a bad light.

Others were quick to see the funny sight of it, as they shared some comical memes referring to the incident. Many also trolled the skipper, suggesting Kohli smacked the chair because he couldn't smack any deliveries out of the park against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

