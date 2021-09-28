IPL 2021: [Watch] Virat Kohli tears it up in the RCB nets ahead of Rajasthan Royals clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is in pristine touch ahead of their match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dubai.

Kohli took to social media to share a video snippet of his net session on Tuesday. His wide range of shots was on display as he attacked all parts of the ground.

Virat Kohli finds form in the UAE after collapse against KKR

Virat Kohli struggled in the first half of IPL 2021. But since the tournament resumed after a COVID-enforced break, the RCB skipper has been in fine form.

The first match after the restart saw RCB collapse to 92 all out against Kolkata Knight Riders KKR). Since then Kohli has provided his team with some much-needed solidity.

Kohli scored back-to-back half-centuries against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) and is now RCB's highest run-scorer of the season so far with 307 runs.

After defeats against KKR and CSK, RCB turned the tables on Mumbai Indians as Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Harshal Patel starred for them in a thumping victory.

Against MI, Kohli also crossed the 10,000-run mark in T20s. He became only the fifth player to do so and the first from India.

Virat Kohli looking to lead RCB to playoffs

RCB reached the knockout stages of the IPL for the first time since 2016 last year and Kohli will be hoping they can repeat that this season as well.

RCB are currently third in the table, with two points clear of fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders, who beat Delhi Capitals earlier on Tuesday. However, KKR have played one game more than RCB.

RCB will next face Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium.

