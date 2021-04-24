IPL 2021: [Watch] Yuzvendra Chahal hilariously accuses Glenn Maxwell of making easy catches look difficult

Royal Challengers Bangalore recently shared a clip where Yuzvendra Chahal is seen trying to convince his RCB teammates that Glenn Maxwell unnecessarily dives to make easy catches look difficult. The RCB recently defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets to make it four wins out of four in IPL 2021.

Glenn Maxwell, who is considered a top fielder, took a good catch to dismiss RR's Shivam Dube in that game. However, Yuzvendra Chahal wasn't pleased with the Australian's overdramatic fielding style. Chahal, who himself took two good catches against Rajasthan, was overlooked for a post-match prize given for the best fielding effort during the match. Instead, Maxwell won the award for his catch.

Bold Diaries: The Yuzi Chahal Show



When Yuzi is in his elements, laughter is guaranteed. Here’s what happened in the dressing room after our match against RR. 😂#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/tF0e9PKOWo — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 24, 2021

It was mostly fun and games in the video, with Maxwell revealing that he and Chahal often do their fielding drills together.

The RCB have had a rollicking start to their IPL 2021 campaign and are among the the favorites to grab one of the playoff spots.

Yuzvendra Chahal didn't have the best of times with the ball against the RR. He was only used for two overs as he conceded 18 runs without picking up any wickets. Nevertheless, RCB romped to a 10- wicket victory, thanks to a brilliant hundred by Devdutt Padikkal.

Yuzvendra Chahal's struggles this season

Yuzvendra Chahal

The leg-spinner has been a crucial member of the RCB team for quite a few years now. Yuzvendra Chahal has had a tough time in IPL 2021 so far, despite the RCB playing their first three games at the spin-friendly MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Chahal has so far picked up just two wickets in four games, while conceding runs at an economy of 8.71.

Overall in his IPL career, Chahal has played 103 games, claiming 123 wickets at an economy of 7.7. What makes the 30-year-old's IPL numbers all the more impressive is that he has played 41 games of his career at the batting-friendly Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Virat Kohli will want Chahal to find his form soon as the RCB target their first-ever IPL title.