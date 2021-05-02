IPL 2021: [Watch] Zaheer Khan delivers dressing room speech hailing MI's never-say-die attitude after win over CSK

Mumbai Indians shared a clip from the dressing room following their enthralling victory over Chennai Super Kings, where the defending champions chased 219 for the win, their highest ever run chase in the history of the IPL.

Director of Cricket operations Zaheer Khan hailed MI's never -say-die attitude and reserved special praise for Kieron Pollard.

Zaheer Khan was lost for words initially but still tried his best to sum up the game. The former Indian bowler gave a rousing speech which can be seen here:

"There's a reason why this team has won 5⃣ IPL titles. We saw one of the reasons why in #MIvCSK!" 💪



🎥 Our Director of Cricket Operations, @ImZaheer was ecstatic after the team's heroics with the bat last night 🤩👏#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/7W50KMO6RC — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 2, 2021

In the video, Zaheer Khan said:

"There's a reason why IPL has been regarded as the toughest tournament in the world. Teams push other teams , standard is so high, margins are so small and there's a reason why this team has won 5 of them (titles). I think tonight was one of the nights where you can see what is that reason. Its the never giving up attitude, its the belief.. call it whatever. Its just a force which goes though. I have been seeing this for 2 seasons. Polly (Kieron Pollard) take a bow man. Special. Special!"

After 12 overs, MI were 94-3, needing another 125 runs from 48 balls at a run rate of 15.63. Kieron Pollard launched an onslaught from there onward, finishing unbeaten on 87 off 34 balls to guide his team home on the penultimate delivery of the game.

Following their win, MI moved into fourth spot in the points table and are currently on eight points with four wins this season.

"Probably one of the best T20 games that I have ever been part of": Rohit Sharma

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma played his hand in the epic chase against CSK, providing his team with a decent platform. The opener scored 35 off 24 balls and was dismissed by Shardul Thakur as he looked to up the ante.

Sharma later claimed that this was one of the best T20 games that he has been part of.

"Probably one of the best T20 games that I have ever been part of. I have never seen a chase like that before. One of best innings from Polly. Brilliant to see that from outside. Very happy with the effort the boys put in," the MI skipper said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

A win like this will undoubtedly boost their confidence going into the second half of the season. MI will be in action again on May 4, where they will square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad.