IPL 2021: Virat Kohli says RCB need to believe in themselves ahead of MI clash

Virat Kohli feels Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will need to believe in themselves if they want to get the better of Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL opener tonight.

While Kohli acknowledged that MI are a champion side, he was quick to add that the RCB shouldn't focus too much on their opponents' skills.

RCB are one of three teams who are yet to win the IPL title. Speaking on Royal Challengers Bangalore's YouTube channel on the eve of their first game, Virat Kohli said:

"I truly believe we have to focus on our skills and our strengths as a side. Mumbai obviously is a champion team. They know how to win this competition. We know the strength of their team. So if we focus too much on that, we are not going to be able to focus on what we can do. At the end of the day, you are playing cricket. It's a game that is played on the day, in the moment and in that moment. You could be better than any other guy in the world if you believe yourself to be. So we have to have belief in our team."

MI vs RCB Game Day Preview



Virat, AB, Maxi, Yuzi, and the coaches talk about the all-important season opener against Mumbai Indians, on @myntra presents Game Day.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/yVJj1j8pyh — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 9, 2021

Virat Kohli highlighted how the matches between the two teams went down to the wire last season. The 32-year-old believes the MI-RCB clash is one of the most anticipated fixtures in the IPL.

"Coming up against Mumbai is always an exciting challenge. Last year we had two exciting games. We won one, they won the second one, which was obviously close, and they came through because they have such a strong team. So we expect a great game to start off the IPL. I can't think of a more exciting or a highly skilled game to start off this IPL." Virat Kohli added.

Last season, the RCB finished fourth and qualified for the playoffs. However, they were ousted by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator. Virat Kohli will be keen to take his side a step or two further in the 14th edition of the IPL.

RCB spent the most at the IPL 2021 Auction

Kyle Jamieson will ply his trade for RCB in IPL 2021.

RCB spent the most money at the IPL 2021 Auction, which took place in February. The Bangalore-based outfit secured the services of Kyle Jamieson for ₹15 crore. It raised a few eyebrows as the New Zealand all-rounder is yet to be tested much in the shortest format of the game.

Given Glenn Maxwell's lack of runs last season (108 runs in 13 games), not many expected him to fetch the big bucks at the auction. However, the Australian was bought for ₹14.25 crore by RCB.

Another notable addition to the RCB's squad is experienced all-rounder Dan Christian, who had a fantastic season for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League.

It remains to be seen whether Virat Kohli and co. can go the distance in IPL 2021 with the help of their new recruits.

9⃣3️⃣* off 4⃣7⃣ balls 🤯#OnThisDay in 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣3️⃣, Captain Kohli produced an absolute masterclass in a run-chase against SRH 🤩#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/uBw8yH66IO — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 9, 2021