IPL 2021: "We can say the performance has improved" - Kane Williamson reacts as SRH secure 2nd win of the tournament

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson lauded his teammates for putting up an improved performance as they beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) to register their second win of IPL 2021.

SRH played out of their skin to secure their first victory of the UAE leg of the 14th IPL edition. Chasing 165 runs, Jason Roy and Wriddhiman Saha got SRH off to a flier before Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma took the side home with nine balls to spare.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Williamson stressed that they want to build on their confidence going into the last few games of IPL 2021.

"Good feeling. We can say the performance was improved. There was clarity in roles too. Good to be on the right side. Want to build on this, want to see the younger players take their opportunity and enjoy the cricket," Williamson said.

Kane Williamson also lauded the bowlers for restricting Rajasthan to 164 runs despite Sanju Samson's brilliant show with the bat.

"Last two overs with the ball were critical. Sanju batted outstanding and they were looking to score more but we managed to close them into a par-ish total," he added.

Siddarth Kaul and Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave away only 11 runs in the 19th and 20th overs to contain Rajasthan Royals to an average total, which was easily chased down by the Sunrisers.

"[Jason] Roy is an injection of energy" - Kane Williamson

The addition of England opener Jason Roy in place of David Warner turned out to be a masterstroke for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He played a fine knock of 60 runs and added 57 runs for the first wicket alongside Wriddhiman Saha to set up the run chase.

Kane Williamson showered praise on Roy, saying that he was raring to take the field.

"Roy is an injection of energy. He's been on the sidelines but was always ready to go. He did what he does, great to see. Fantastic player, great contribution. We want to recover before the next game," Kane Williamson said.

The Sunrisers next play table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in a couple of days' time and Kane Williamson is hopeful of continuing the winning momentum going.

"We want to recover before the next game. Couple of days away, new venue, need to take on CSK, top of the table, tough to beat. But as we know every team in this tournament is good. Hopefully we can play with a smile on our faces," the 31-year-old concluded.

Despite their win, Sunrisers Hyderabad still languish at the bottom of the points table with four points from 10 matches.

