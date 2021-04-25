IPL 2021: "We have found conditions in Chennai quite challenging"- SRH's Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson acknowledged that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), along with other teams in the IPL, have found the conditions in Chennai challenging. SRH will play their fifth game of the season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium today, where they will square off against the Delhi Capitals.

SRH started their campaign with three back-to-back losses, but they bounced back against the Punjab Kings to ensure a clinical nine-wicket win.

Kane Williamson indicated that both DC and SRH are likely going to be in for another scrappy and tight game.

"We have found it quite challenging as has everybody. Games have been tight and quite scrappy. I thinks its just adjusting our play to that. Nice to turn around fortunes in the last game and hopefully we can build on that performance. The surface have varied here from wicket to wicket so we gonna have to adjust quickly." Kane Williamson said in a pre match interview ahead of the game against DC.

Speaking on the Chennai surface, Kane Williamson said they would have to assess the conditions quickly as they are set to play on a new pitch.

"I think as a team we have been trying to improve each game and it was nice in the last game that we could see some glimpses of that. As a side its important we keep learning as quickly as possible. Hopefully today we can build on that performance. We a re on a new surface again so its important that we adapt quickly." the New Zealand batsman added.

This will be SRH's last game in Chennai this season before they shift their base to Delhi for their next four matches.

"DC are one of the top sides in the competition"- Kane Williamson

SRH lost their last game against DC in 2020 IPL eliminator.

The Capitals are coming into this game on the back of a win against Mumbai Indians. The Delhi franchise has looked in ominous form so far, winning three games out of four. Kane Williamson believes SRH's task will be cut out as they prepare to face DC.

"They are one of the top sides in the competition. Every side is really strong. We know we are in for a tough fight tonight. But at the same time we want to focus on cricket that we want to play and try an put together another performance." added Williamson.

SRH leads the head-to-head record against the Capitals, winning 11 games to DC's seven. The Hyderabad franchise will be keen to add another win to their tally today.