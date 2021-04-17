IPL 2021: "We are the Knights. We are the Fighters" - Kolkata Knight Riders keen to bounce back against RCB

The Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a defeat in their second game of IPL 2021 against the Mumbai Indians earlier this week. However, the team is motivated to make a strong comeback in tomorrow's game versus the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Knight Riders uploaded a brief clip on Instagram earlier today, where they said that although they stumbled against the Mumbai Indians, they had the ability to bounce back in IPL 2021.

"We are the Knights. We are the Fighters. Yes, we got our foot stuck and we stumbled, but we will bounce back," Kolkata Knight Riders captioned the video.

This video featured the likes of Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Varun Chakravarthy, Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell.

The Kolkata Knight Riders compared T20 cricket to a 110m hurdles race, stating sometimes, a participant's leg gets stuck in the hurdle. But that does not mean he cannot come back.

Similarly, the Kolkata Knight Riders aim to get back on the winning track in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Kolkata Knight Riders will play four matches in the next nine days

The Kolkata Knight Riders are former two-time IPL champions (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

The next few days will be crucial for the Kolkata Knight Riders because they will play four games within ten days. The Knight Riders will battle the Royal Challengers Bangalore tomorrow afternoon in Chennai.

After the match versus RCB, the Kolkata Knight Riders will fly to Mumbai to compete with the Chennai Super Kings (April 21) and the Rajasthan Royals (April 24) at Wankhede Stadium.

They will take a flight to Ahmedabad after the fixture against the Royals. The Kolkata Knight Riders will play their sixth match of the league phase on April 26 against the Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium. It will be interesting to see how the Eoin Morgan-led outfit performs over the next nine days.