IPL 2021: "We are very much a Chennai-based side"- Stephen Fleming still looking to crack Mumbai conditions

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming acknowledged that their team is built to succeed in Chennai, and they will need some time to adapt to the conditions in Mumbai.

CSK fell to a seven-wicket defeat in their opening encounter with the Delhi Capitals, who chased down 189 runs in 18.4 overs. Their bowlers looked clueless as Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw launched an assault to stitch up a 138-run opening stand in no time.

The Chennai franchise are set to play their first five games of the season at the Wankhede Stadium, and Stephen Fleming conceded that they would need some more time to adapt.

"We will learn a lot from being here for another four games. But don't underestimate how much it takes to change the philosophy of a side. We are very much a Chennai-based side. We saw Mumbai struggle to a degree in Chennai the other night. They have got a challenge on how to change their tactics in Chennai, and our tactics have to be a little bit better with the ball in Mumbai. So, it's one of the quirks of this competition in this Covid-19 age, and we just have to find a way. It's going to be high-scoring games in Mumbai, and toss might play a crucial role," Stephen Fleming said in the post-match press conference.

CSK splurged on two spin bowling all-rounders at the mini-auction earlier this year. They bought Krishnappa Gowtham for Rs 9.25 crore, while Moeen Ali joined for Rs 7 crore.

It was quite evident that they were preparing to play in Chennai, where conditions often suit the spinners. However, with all teams set to play their matches at neutral venues, CSK will soon need to find a way to adapt.

"It was an outstanding innings"- Stephen Fleming on Suresh Raina's knock

Suresh Raina (R) in CSK colors.

Advertisement

One positive that came out for CSK was Suresh Raina's batting form. The former India international has had very little competitive match experience over the past two years but looked in good touch on Saturday, smashing a quickfire 54 off 36 balls.

"It's (Raina's form) really good, considering the cricket and where he has come from. It was an outstanding innings. We put Moeen Ali up as an aggressor and also used Suresh's aggressive role to get to play some cricket and find some form. But after playing 2-3 shots, he really got going. It's a really positive sign for us," Stephen Fleming added.

CSK will now have a five-day break before they take on Punjab Kings on April 16. It remains to be seen whether Stephen Fleming and his team can find a way to exploit the conditions at the Wankhede Stadium to the best of their ability.

Smashing 6️⃣ to get to the Fifty and glimpses of those Inside Out shots!



Thank you Chinna Thala for bringing back the happiness in #Yellove!#WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/zB4n8MYYUd — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 11, 2021