IPL 2021: Tom Moody hints at SRH changing approach against MI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Director of Cricket Tom Moody has suggested that his side might have to change their approach against the Mumbai Indians. The two teams will lock horns in a crucial IPL 2021 encounter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

While SRH are yet to register a win in this year's IPL, MI beat the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last fixture. Tom Moody highlighted the strength of the Mumbai Indians' middle-order and said:

"You know there's no doubt that we need to look at the way that we play and have a certain approach against Mumbai because they're a unique side they possess a lot of power in their game, particularly in their middle-order, so we need to look at how we match up against their certain players."

Moody acknowledged that SRH's IPL 2021 match against MI won't be easy by any means. However, the former Australian all-rounder pointed out that MI are also trying to find their feet in the early days of the competition.

"We all know Mumbai are a formidable side, they're a side that's had enormous success over a number of years, star studded both with Indian superstars plus also overseas stars, so we know we're up against it, but we also know that you know it's early in the tournament, they're finding their feet just like we're finding our feet," Moody added.

Important to take advantage of our learnings in Chennai: Tom Moody

Batting on the Chennai pitch is no easy task, especially in the second innings. SRH batsman Manish Pandey, in particular, has come under the scanner for his conservative approach. He failed to take the Sunrisers home twice despite spending a considerable amount of time in the middle.

Tom Moody hopes SRH learn from their two losses and perform better against MI.

"I think it's obviously important that we take advantage of the learnings that we've had so far playing in these (Chennai) conditions and make sure that we're well equipped and ready both technically and mentally to be able to take on the challenge," Moody said.

There is not much to choose between the two teams in terms of their head-to-head record. SRH and MI have clashed 16 times in the IPL, with both teams winning eight times each.