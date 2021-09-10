IPL 2021: "We have to pick up from where we left off" - Steve Smith and Delhi Capitals confident ahead of restart

Delhi Capitals (DC) batsman Steve Smith is highly optimistic about the franchise's chances ahead of IPL 2021 phase two in the UAE. The world's premier domestic T20 tournament will resume on September 19th after being postponed in May earlier this year.

The Delhi Capitals ended the initial phase as table toppers, recording five wins from seven matches. The 2020 edition runners-up suffered two very close defeats and are firm favorites to lift their maiden trophy this year.

Out of quarantine and straight to bat 🤩



We wouldn't expect anything else from Smudge 😌🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 @stevesmith49 pic.twitter.com/lbpzcbI4S1 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 7, 2021

Steve Smith stated the Delhi Capitals were delighted with their results in phase one and are confident of maintaining that consistency. The Aussie star believes the IPL is a competitive tournament and DC must play exceptionally well throughout to go the distance.

"We have to pick up from where we left off. We were playing some really good cricket, getting the results we were after. And I think we can do even better so we should be playing our best cricket in the back end of the tournament. You have to play well enough to get to the final, but hopefully, we can play our best cricket in the final," Smith.

Delhi Capitals were amongst the last teams to play the final game of the initial phase of IPL 2021. While Shreyas Iyer will return to the fold, keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is likely to retain the captaincy after his commendable job in the first half.

Really fortunate to come back for the second half of the tournament: Delhi Capitals' Steve Smith ahead of IPL 2021

Steve Smith and Ricky Ponting. (Credits: Twitter)

Steve Smith said it's been a challenging last 18 months and everyone has had to work their backs off. The 32-year old is keen to return to the field and wants the Capitals to cross the finish line this year.

"It's been a unique time in the world in the last 18 months. We've all had to work together to try and get through this and we have to continue to get through the situation. I am really fortunate to have a chance to come back for the second half of the tournament. I am looking forward to it. Delhi is sitting at a great spot on the table so hope that we can keep playing some good cricket and be there at the business end of the tournament," said Smith.

As for Steve Smith's performances, he played a couple of handy knocks in the first leg of IPL 2021. However, he is yet to hit his straps. Iyer's return to the mix could make things interesting as the Indian star could replace the former Aussie skipper at No.4.

Therefore, Steve Smith must deliver some compelling performances and make the most of the opportunities that come his way.

