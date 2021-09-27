IPL 2021: "We pretty much did everything right tonight" - Glenn Maxwell

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell played a pivotal role with both bat and ball as they thumped Mumbai Indians (MI) by 54 runs in Dubai on Sunday.

The Challengers were in a spot of bother, losing Devdutt Padikkal in the second over. Virat Kohli partnered with KS Bharat to stage an outstanding comeback before Glenn Maxwell stole the show with his all-round hitting, including a couple of reverse sweeps.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Maxwell stressed that he has been practicing the shot for quite some time now.

"It was a nice day. We pretty much did everything right tonight. Virat and KS got us through the powerplay and set up a really good foundation for us.

"I have worked on it a lot over the years and it has become a strength for me [on his reverse sweeps and hits]. I wanted to cash in hitting to the shorter side with the wind going that way as well," he said.

The Australian cricketer, who has been in good form ever since joining RCB, once again led the batting from the front to propel Bangalore to a challenging total.

Glenn Maxwell played a valuable hand of 56 runs from 37 deliveries, including six boundaries and three sixes to take RCB to 165 runs.

"Have put in a lot of work on my bowling during pre-season with Victoria" - Glenn Maxwell

The Aussie all-rounder also contributed with the ball after his brilliant showdown with the bat. Glenn Maxwell first dismissed the well-set Rohit Sharma (43) and then returned to knock off Krunal Pandya's stumps to put Mumbai down from where they never recovered.

The 32-year-old, who has worked on his bowling, admitted that those extra yards are reaping rewards.

"To be able to have a full pre-season with my state side Victoria, put in a lot of work on my bowling and starting to see the rewards now," he continued.

Glenn Maxwell picked up 2/23 and a four-wicket haul from Harshal Patel, including a hat-trick, helped RCB bowl out the Mumbai Indians for 111 runs to secure a crucial win.

They are currently third in the points table after Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, with 12 points from 10 games.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar