IPL 2021: "We’re privileged to be doing what we’re doing" - RR's Chris Morris

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Chris Morris was emotional while talking about everything "that’s going on outside" during the innings break interview with Ian Bishop.

“Today, we looked to enjoy ourselves [in the match against KKR]. We were a lot louder in the field today, we had a lot more smiles on our faces. [Struggling for words] I mean, our motivation is [becomes emotionally overwhelmed] there’s something going on around in the world that’s not very happy. We’re privileged to be doing what we’re doing and I think it’s our responsibility to entertain people and you know, keep them at home so that they can watch cricket,” said Morris when asked about his team’s approach on the field tonight.

The second wave of COVID-19 has been disastrous for India. With cases rising at an unparalleled pace and the healthcare system completely overwhelmed, citizens have resorted to social media to find assistance with medical and equipment needs.

India’s COVID-19 situation has drawn the empathy of the entire world. As governments moot regarding the challenges of imposing a lockdown, several people have questioned the need to continue with the IPL at such a critical time.

But Chris Morris believes cricketers are privileged to be playing at a time like this. According to the South African star, the Rajasthan Royals are motivated to entertain people and bring smiles to their faces at this worrying juncture.

Morris struck four times against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), picking up key wickets while conceding just 23 runs. KKR could only put up 133 runs on the board as the RR bowlers and fielders were excellent on the night.

Speaking about the side’s performance, Chris Morris said:

“It was good. We obviously took quite a beating in the last game against a very good team on a good wicket. It’s not an easy wicket as you’ve seen. If you hit the right areas, it’s going to be difficult to score. We’ve obviously got to be at our best tonight to knock this one off.”

"Sometimes, you just have to hope that he mishits the ball:" Chris Morris on Andre Russell

Chris Morris also managed to dismiss the dangerous Andre Russell, winning the match-up against the West Indies star yet again. Russell looked extremely good in the last match against CSK but was unable to fire this time and lost his wicket to Morris for the fourth time in the IPL.

Advertisement

“[Laughing] I don’t know how many times he’s got me [out] but obviously, we’ve done quite a lot of homework. He got a 20-ball 50 in the last game, he’s hitting the ball sweet and sometimes you have to get lucky. I bowled it in the slot and he mishit it once, so sometimes you just have to hope he mishits the ball [laughs again],” said Chris Morris when asked about his approach to dealing with the threat of Andre Russell.

Chris Morris equalled his best bowling figures in the IPL and West Indies legend Ian Bishop congratulated him on the achievement.