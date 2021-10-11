IPL 2021: "We are taking this as a quarter-final" - Yuzvendra Chahal on the crunch Eliminator fixture against KKR 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed that the team is treating the upcoming Eliminator against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a quarter-final match.

RCB will have to win three matches in a row to get their hands on the IPL trophy for the first time.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Yuzvendra Chahal has went wicketless just once in the last 16 IPL games in the UAE. He's been terrific in the second phase. With Varun Chakravarthy knee issues, he's making a really strong case for the selections. Yuzvendra Chahal has went wicketless just once in the last 16 IPL games in the UAE. He's been terrific in the second phase. With Varun Chakravarthy knee issues, he's making a really strong case for the selections.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been the most prolific spinner in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Ahead of the contest in Sharjah, the spinner asserted the importance of giving more than a 100 percent to secure a place in Qualifier 2.

Speaking to IPL.com prior to the match, Chahal said:

"We are taking this as a quarter-final, and obviously, you are eliminated when you lose such a match. It's like a do-or-die situation. This is such a game where you have to give your 200 percent."

When asked about what has particularly changed since the first leg in India when it comes to his form, Chahal said he has made use of the confidence he gained in the limited overs series against Sri Lanka in July.

"Have not changed or thought too much from the first half because it was different. I just backed myself and used the confidence from the Sri Lanka series."

Chahal surprisingly struggled in the first leg of IPL 2021 despite the franchise playing their initial set of games at the spin-friendly venue in Chennai.

Small boundary or big boundary, a good delivery is a good delivery: Chahal

The leg-spinner also downplayed the small boundary dimensions in place at Sharjah and firmly believes that a good delivery is good, irrespective of the boundary size on either side. He added:

"I think, whether it is international matches or the IPL, we have played so many games that it does not even come to notice that it is the shorter side of the boundary or the longer side.

"If you see, the batsman are caught within the 50 feet range. Thank god, the boundary is 60 yards, we get 10 yards otherwise the ball ends in the stands or out of the stadium. So, according to me, small boundary or big boundary, a good delivery is a good delivery."

RCB have won the toss and elected to bat first after winning the toss. Neither team has made any changes to their side for this crucial encounter in Sharjah.

