IPL 2021: “We won’t be getting ahead of ourselves” - DC all-rounder Chris Woakes

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Chris Woakes has said that although his team won their first IPL 2021 match emphatically, they will start from scratch against Rajasthan Royals.

After beating Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in their opening encounter, Delhi Capitals will look to continue their winning ways against Rajasthan Royals (RR) tonight.

Previewing the game, Chris Woakes said that everyone in the team is looking forward to the contest. In an interview on DC’s official YouTube channel, he observed in this regard:

“It’s always good to get off to a good start. Winning your first game gives everyone a bit of confidence. Everyone is eager to get going, to begin at the start of the IPL. But it is just one performance. We know there are a lot of games ahead and some good teams to play against. We won’t be getting ahead of ourselves. Everyone in the group is confident and looking forward to the next few games".

Chris Woakes added that with a few English cricketers likely to turn out for Rajasthan Royals, it would be exciting for him on a personal level. Jos Buttler opens the innings for RR, who also have Liam Livingstone in their ranks.

“Couple of English guys playing for them (RR) as well. Always adds a bit for us as overseas players. We are excited as a group to get, hopefully, another win,” said Chris Woakes.

He will come back stronger: Chris Woakes on Ben Stokes

Asked about the tournament-ending injury to his compatriot Ben Stokes, who represents RR, Chris Woakes said that it was 'a shame'. He observed:

Advertisement

“It’s a shame. You want the world’s best players playing in the tournament. Ben’s done that for a few years in the IPL. I feel for him as a friend as well. He will come back stronger".

Stokes injured his finger while fielding in RR's first game against Punjab Kings.

Meanwhile, Chris Woakes also added that he is enjoying playing under coach Ricky Ponting and learning as much as he possibly can. Chris Woakes said in this regard:

"A lot has been mentioned about Ricky Ponting’s speeches. He is a legend of the game, and he has been really welcoming to myself and the other guys. I am loving working under him. Trying to tap into as much knowledge as possible. He gives the guys good motivation, and all are excited to be playing under him".

Who is the best dancer in the England Cricket Team?

Chris Woakes. 💃 https://t.co/YJ9ubAeKOI — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) April 12, 2021

Chris Woakes played his first game for DC against CSK in Mumbai on Saturday. He was impressive with figures of 2 for 18, getting the wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sam Curran.