"More useless than partial lockdown"- KKR Fans fume as Andre Russell fails yet again

Andre Russell wasn't able to put his poor form in the IPL last year behind him, as he was once again dismissed while playing a needless rash shot.

With four overs to go, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner brought his main weapon Rashid Khan back into the attack. It was clear that the Afghanistan spinner's over was kept for when Andre Russell walked out to bat.

All the big Jamaican had to do was see off Rashid as he was the only bowler from SRH who was having a great outing. However, like a number of times last season, Andre Russell just couldn't control his urge to accelerate and went through with the shot. He was dismissed through an excellent catch by Manish Pandey at long-on and had to make the long walk back to the pavilion.

Twitterati trolls Andre Russell for his failure

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fans were left frustrated as they knew Andre Russell could have easily made a difference of 15-20 runs to the team's final first innings score. They were certainly not happy that the explosive West Indies all-rounder failed to use his presence of mind.

They took to Twitter to express their emotions and this is what they had to say:

Rashid Khan wins the battle against Andre Russell, he just escapes #SRH time and again - MVP. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 11, 2021

Rashid Khan vs Andre Russell in the IPL:-



Balls - 13

Runs - 10

Two Dismissals. — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 11, 2021

MISSING MISSING!!!!



Name:ANDRE RUSSELL! 🥵🥵

Also known as: Flat Track Merchant!



Last seen: Dancing with Shah Rukh Khan after smashing Tim Southee outta the park in Chinnaswamy. 🥶🥶🥶



Last known Looks: Yellow colour crap looking hairstyle 😍😍😍



Contact: Mamata ji if found! — . (@GoatatundeV2) April 11, 2021

You hyped for Andre Russell but Dinesh Karthik came out of syllabus ❤️💪 #SRHvKKR — Abhishek Singh ( UP WALE BHAIYA ) (@mard_tweetwala) April 11, 2021

Time to replace Andre Russell with Ben Cutting, offers big hits but doesnot have too much of weakness to target & is less injury prone. #KKRvSRH #SRHvKKR #IPL2021 — Cannot be Blank (@Humour_Hunter) April 11, 2021

Irreversible force (Rashid Khan) meets immovable object (Andre Russell). Rashid always wins. #IPL2022 — Dre Harrison (@Harrison101HD) April 11, 2021

Andre Russell is nothing but West Indian version of Yousuf Pathan/ Shahid Afridi..



No skills just senseless throwing of bat on every ball..#SRHvsKKR #SRHvKKR #IPL2021 — BeardedDragon (@yashasva) April 11, 2021

Andre Russell has to be the most overhyped cricketer ever. 👎 — Romannnn 🐐 (@AbramovichTalks) April 11, 2021

Andre Russell is more useless than the partial lockdown and night curfew. #SRHvKKR — ॐmi Gangawane🇮🇳 (@ohhh_mii) April 11, 2021

Although KKR lost their way a bit towards the end of their innings, Dinesh Karthik's cheeky cameo of 22*(9) ensured they posted a highly competitive score of 187-6. Opener Nitish Rana was also one of the main reasons for KKR's decent batting performance.

The southpaw scored a blistering 80 that has set his team up nicely for the remainder of the game. Knowing that Rashid had an excellent outing with the ball picking up two wickets, KKR will be confident about their chances as they have three spinners in their ranks.

Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan and Harbhajan Singh are all capable of causing the SRH batsmen problems on this turning track. SRH skipper David Warner is the big wicket that KKR need to pick up quickly if they are to win this game.